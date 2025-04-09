Pasadena woman pleads guilty in threats to couple, U.S. Consulate in Vietnam

A Pasadena woman has admitted to stalking a man and threatening to kill him and his wife, as well as threatening to bomb a U.S. consulate in Vietnam.

Natalie Nguyen, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to one count of stalking and one count of threat by interstate commerce to kill another person and to damage and destroy buildings by fire and explosives.

Nguyen stalked a man who is identified in court documents as “T.H.” and his wife from April 2023 through February 2024, per her plea agreement. She sent several emails to the man and threatened to kill him and his wife. One included screenshots of a text conversation about paying a hit man $15,000 to kill his wife.

Advertisement

She sent several emails to officials — impersonating T.H. and his wife — in which she threatened to detonate a bomb at the U.S. Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City and had also stalked five of its employees, according to authorities.

In an October 2023 email impersonating T.H., Nguyen wrote to three government employees at the U.S. consulate stating, “i wil [sic] kill every [expletive] one of you who has been delaying issuing my wife visa.”

In January 2024, this time impersonating T.H.’s wife, Nguyen sent a message to U.S. officials through an online portal: “Device will be detonated at America consular in Saigon and in San Francisco. All of you will be exploded for causing my separation with my husband for this last year. Everything will be exploded around new year or after.”

Advertisement

Through a message in a U.S. Embassy online portal, she also threatened to set off grenades around the time of the Lunar New Year.

Nguyen has been in federal custody since February 2024, and her sentencing hearing is set for June 18. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the stalking count and up to 10 years in federal prison for the threats count.