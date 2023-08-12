Photos: Surfing with ‘The Goatfather’

It all started when longtime Pismo Beach surfer Dana McGregor would leave his late pet goat, Goatee, at home when he would go surfing and she would cry all the time he was gone, much to the annoyance of his neighbors. So he took her to the beach and taught her to surf, quickly became a tourist favorite. McGregor loves to share the joy of surfing and jokes that he is “The Goatfather,” who has turned his surfing goat hobby into a mission. He said he loves surfing, working with kids and his goats. His goats are incorporated into his surfing camps, soccer camps, outdoor adventure trips and his Beautifully Abled Surf Camp, which helps special-needs kids. McGregor has been traveling across California with Chupacabrah, 1, and Grover, 11, surfing at different beaches. He has given kids their first surfing experience as part of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach. After riding a wave with McGregor and a group of volunteers, it was Chupacabrah’s turn, and a crowd gathered on the beach to watch, hooting and taking videos and photos. McGregor also has written the children’s books “Surfing Goat Goatee” and “Pismo’s Party Wave.” He says donations he receives go toward production of the books, special-needs and homeless surf camps, and missions in Mexico. Surfing lessons and activities can be booked online at surfinggoats.com.

Surfing goats Chupacabrah, 1, and Grover, 11, check out the waves from the goat mobile owned by Dana McGregor, owner of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach, before being joined by friends at San Onofre State Beach on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A young girl stands on a surfboard as surfing goat Grover, 11, perches on a rock at Camp Pendleton at San Onofre State Beach on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dana McGregor, at center with blue hat, owner of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach, joins friends along with surfing goat Chupacabrah on a giant surfboard at San Onofre State Beach on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dana McGregor, at center in blue hat, owner of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach, approaches the shore with friends and surfing goat Chupacabrah at San Onofre State Beach on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)