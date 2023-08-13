L.A. County Public Health warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Panda Express in Lancaster

Los Angeles County public health officials have issued a warning of possible exposure to hepatitis A at a Panda Express in Lancaster.

On Saturday, the Public Health Department issued a notice alerting customers who visited a Panda Express in Lancaster, at 44411 Valley Central Way between July 21 and Aug. 4, after a food handler was found to have the liver infection.

The department said no additional cases have been identified. As a result of the identified infection, the department is offering free hepatitis A vaccinations to those who were exposed, beginning Monday and continuing until Friday. The vaccine is not necessary if an individual has already completed the hepatitis A vaccine series or has had a past infection.

Hepatitis A is considered highly contagious, the department said. It can spread person-to-person through a fecal-oral route or by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of acute hepatitis A in adults include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark colored urine and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the eyes or skin. The department said there is no specific antiviral treatment, and although prompt vaccination will likely prevent infection, infection might still occur if the vaccine comes too late.