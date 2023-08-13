Woman shot by police officer in Arcadia had kitchen knife, Sheriff’s Department says

An Arcadia police officer shot a 21-year-old woman Saturday night after she allegedly ran toward the officer with a kitchen knife, authorities said.

Police responded to a call from the mother of the woman on the 50 block of California Street in Arcadia about 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

When police arrived, the woman “began advancing toward” an officer who ordered her to show her hands, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Then she took a kitchen knife out of her pocket and “began running toward the officer with the knife raised above her shoulders, holding it in a stabbing position,” the department said.

The woman was shot once in the upper torso and was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting remains under investigation.