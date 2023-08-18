Huntington Beach officials clear waters and beach due to oil-like ‘sheen’

An aerial view of Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to reports of a “sheen” in the ocean near Seapoint Street on Friday morning.

A “sheen” in the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach is believed to have originated from a 40-foot vessel that sank nearby, prompting officials to clear the waters and close a stretch of the beach Friday, authorities said.

The sheen originated around Bolsa Chica State Beach, just north of Huntington Beach, after the vessel sank about 6 p.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said. The size and impact of the sheen has not been determined.

A Huntington Beach Fire Department harzardous materials team responded to reports of a sheen in the water near Seapoint Street about 9 a.m. Friday, authorities said. It is unclear if the substance is oil.

Officials said the beach is still open but advised visitors to avoid the waters between Beach Boulevard and Seapoint Street.

Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the city decided to close the waters after police obtained an overhead view of the area to determine the size of the sheen.

Carey said officials are monitoring the beach and nearby waters, such as tidal inlets, that lead into sensitive wetlands.