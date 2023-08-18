Hurricane Hilary threatens astonishing rain totals, ‘life-threatening’ flooding
Some parts of Southern California could see astonishing levels of rain in the coming days as Hurricane Hilary moves north.
An unprecedented tropical storm watch is in effect across much of southwestern California, from the California-Mexico border into parts of Los Angeles County, something the National Hurricane Center said is a first for this area.
A tropical storm watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible — meaning more than 39 mph sustained winds — within 48 hours, according to the hurricane center.
Hilary, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to bring pounding rain and a “rare and life-threatening” risk of flash floods from the Baja California peninsula into southern Nevada over the next few days.
‘Life-threatening flash flooding’
While high winds are creating the unusual tropical storm conditions, officials continue to emphasize that rain remains the greatest concern.
“This could [bring] rare and life-threatening flash flooding in the heaviest areas of rainfall. That is especially going to be prevalent Sunday evening through Monday morning,” said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
A high-risk warning for excessive rainfall was issued for much of inland Southern California — from the San Bernardino Mountains through the Coachella Valley and down into the Anza Borrego Desert — indicating the high probability for flash flooding Sunday and Monday.
The warning was issued for the first time in more than a decade for the low deserts east of the Southern California mountains, which are typically the drier-facing slopes, Adams said.
Rainfall is expected as early as Saturday morning for the Southland’s mountains and deserts, continuing through Monday — with eastern-facing mountains likely to see the most extreme amounts of rain, from 6 to 10 inches, and up to a foot in some isolated areas. Three to 6 inches of rain will be expected across the deserts.
Precipitation will move into the coasts and valleys, including the Inland Empire, likely by late Saturday, Adams said, where 2 to 4 inches will be expected through Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, Big Bear Lake, Julian, Idyllwild, and Mt. Laguna could get up to 7 inches of rain between Saturday and Monday. The Coachella Valley, including Palm Springs, could see up to 5 inches. Hemet, San Bernardino, Hesperia and Victorville could see up to 4 inches.
Coastal areas
- High surf (5-9 feet)
- Strong winds
- Dangerous rip currents
- Coastal flooding/beach erosion
- Dangerous conditions for south- and southeast-facing harbors
- Catalina Island could see hazardous winds and reduced visibility
Deserts and mountains
- Intense rainfall in mountains, more than 10 inches in isolated areas
- Coachella Valley could see up to 5 inches of rain
- Flash flooding possible in some areas
- Five to 7 inches of rain possible in Wrightwood, Big Bear and parts of Imperial County
