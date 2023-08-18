The complete guide to storm safety preparedness

Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm in Los Angeles this weekend. The National Hurricane Center has issued its first-ever tropical storm watch for Southern California, calling Hilary “an impressive major hurricane.”

Tropical storm conditions are likely to include heavy rainfall, which comes with a risk of flash flooding and landslides. Parts of Southern California and southern Nevada are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, possibly up to 10 inches in some areas.

There’s still time to prepare before the tropical storm arrives. It’s time to sign up for emergency alerts, check your emergency kit, stock up on shelf-stable food, and make a plan in case you need to evacuate. Once the storm arrives, the safest place to be is in your home.

Here’s what you need to know and how to stay safe before, during and after the tropical storm.