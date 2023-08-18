Advertisement
California

Full coverage of Hurricane Hilary as the storm approaches Southern California

A satellite image shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.
A satellite image taken Thursday morning shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.
(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Associated Press)
Share

Hurricane Hilary, now a major Category 4 storm, is continuing its march toward Southern California.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center have issued a first-ever tropical storm watch for the area, stretching from the California-Mexico border to the Orange County-Los Angeles County line as well as Catalina Island. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.

Predictions show Hilary moving north along the Baja California coast, reaching Southern California by late Sunday.

Read more
Advertisement