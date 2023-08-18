Full coverage of Hurricane Hilary as the storm approaches Southern California

Hurricane Hilary, now a major Category 4 storm, is continuing its march toward Southern California.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center have issued a first-ever tropical storm watch for the area, stretching from the California-Mexico border to the Orange County-Los Angeles County line as well as Catalina Island. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.

Predictions show Hilary moving north along the Baja California coast, reaching Southern California by late Sunday.