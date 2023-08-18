Hurricane Hilary timeline: When will the storm hit? How bad will it get where I live?

People walk along the waterfront in Acapulco as Hurricane Hilary roils the coast.

Hurricane Hilary, now a major Category 4 storm, is bringing the threat of heavy rains, flash flooding, high winds and intense surf to Southern California this weekend.

Here’s what to expect:

Overview

A flood watch is set to take effect along the California coast from San Diego to Ventura counties on Sunday evening and last through Monday night. Inland counties such as Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial also will have a flood watch in effect through Monday. Rainfall amounts will vary significantly, with desert cities such as Palm Springs and Yuma, Ariz., expected to receive up to 5 inches in a matter of days.

Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said Hilary is crossing into two different systems: a weak trough of low pressure off the coast of Southern California and the relentless ridge of high pressure that’s hovered over Texas and moved across the southwestern U.S. this summer.

Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, added: “It’s going to be a big rainmaker. … Those rains are most likely to spread over [somewhere] in the southwestern U.S. and cause flooding problems.”

Here is a timeline of the storm:

Friday

Hilary is gaining strength off the Baja California coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the southern tip of Baja at 8 p.m. Today's High Risk issuance in our Excessive Rainfall Outlook is the first one on record (to at least 2010) east of the mountains and in the low deserts of southern California. Explore the ERO in more detail using our interactive web page here: https://t.co/cfgBoWziaI pic.twitter.com/cCgepmmCaQ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 18, 2023

Saturday

Baja California will continue to be pounded by Hilary as the storm moves north over the peninsula.

In Southern California, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible after midnight.

Sunday

Hilary is expected to reach Tijuana before crossing into San Diego by evening.

In Southern California, showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible. The storm could produce heavy rainfall in some areas. High temperatures will top out near 79 degrees. Northeast winds from 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before noon, diminishing after noon. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 73 .

Flash flooding, high surf and damaging winds are possible. As expected, #Hilary will bring the potential for significant marine issues Sunday-Monday:



- High surf

- Strong winds

- Dangerous rip currents

- Coastal flooding/beach erosion

- Dangerous conditions for S and SE facing harbors#CAwx pic.twitter.com/6msF9iCQeF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 18, 2023

Coastal areas

High surf (5-9 feet)

Strong winds

Dangerous rip currents

Coastal flooding/beach erosion

Dangerous conditions for south- and southeast-facing harbors

Catalina Island could be affected

Deserts and mountains

Intense rainfall in mountains, up to 10 inches in isolated areas

Coachella Valley could see up to 5 inches of rain

Flash flooding possible in some areas

Five to seven inches of rain possible in Wrightwood, Big Bear and parts of Imperial County

Source: National Weather Service