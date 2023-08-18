Hurricane Hilary timeline: When will the storm hit? How bad will it get where I live?
Hurricane Hilary, now a major Category 4 storm, is bringing the threat of heavy rains, flash flooding, high winds and intense surf to Southern California this weekend.
Here’s what to expect:
Although Hurricane Hilary may not be as strong when it reaches California, it is still expected to drop a considerable amount of rain on the region.
Overview
A flood watch is set to take effect along the California coast from San Diego to Ventura counties on Sunday evening and last through Monday night. Inland counties such as Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial also will have a flood watch in effect through Monday. Rainfall amounts will vary significantly, with desert cities such as Palm Springs and Yuma, Ariz., expected to receive up to 5 inches in a matter of days.
Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said Hilary is crossing into two different systems: a weak trough of low pressure off the coast of Southern California and the relentless ridge of high pressure that’s hovered over Texas and moved across the southwestern U.S. this summer.
Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, added: “It’s going to be a big rainmaker. … Those rains are most likely to spread over [somewhere] in the southwestern U.S. and cause flooding problems.”
Hurricane Hilary is headed toward San Diego and L.A., with about a 50-50 chance tropical storm-force winds hit SoCal. What to know and how to stay safe.
Here is a timeline of the storm:
Friday
- Hilary is gaining strength off the Baja California coast.
The storm is expected to make landfall on the southern tip of Baja at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Baja California will continue to be pounded by Hilary as the storm moves north over the peninsula.
- In Southern California, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible after midnight.
Sunday
- Hilary is expected to reach Tijuana before crossing into San Diego by evening.
- In Southern California, showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible. The storm could produce heavy rainfall in some areas. High temperatures will top out near 79 degrees. Northeast winds from 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
- Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before noon, diminishing after noon. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 73 .
Flash flooding, high surf and damaging winds are possible.
Coastal areas
- High surf (5-9 feet)
- Strong winds
- Dangerous rip currents
- Coastal flooding/beach erosion
- Dangerous conditions for south- and southeast-facing harbors
- Catalina Island could be affected
Deserts and mountains
- Intense rainfall in mountains, up to 10 inches in isolated areas
- Coachella Valley could see up to 5 inches of rain
- Flash flooding possible in some areas
- Five to seven inches of rain possible in Wrightwood, Big Bear and parts of Imperial County
Source: National Weather Service
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.