Hilary obliterated daily rainfall records. How much fell in your area?

Vehicles cross a flood-control basin that has almost reached the street in Palm Desert, Calif.

In just one day, Tropical Storm Hilary blew past daily rainfall records across Southern California, replacing a typically balmy August day with many, many inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The daily rainfall records this time of year are typically quite low, weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson said. Sunday’s dumping easily surpassed rainfall records for every Aug. 20 since the weather service started tracking the data in 1877, he said.

“Odds are you’ll see the same thing today,” Thompson said Monday morning. “The numbers won’t be quite as impressive in terms of breaking the records. Yesterday was just smashing them across L.A. and Ventura counties, just obliterating them!”

Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday received 2.99 inches of rain, far surpassing its previous record of 0.03 inch. Los Angeles International Airport got 2.54 inches and Long Beach Airport reported 2.62 inches, compared with their previous records of “a trace” of rain, Thompson said. Burbank received 3.28 inches, compared with its previous record of .01 inch, and Palmdale reached 3.93 inches, compared with .05 inch.

The Southern California mountains also set records with an impressive 8.56 inches in Mt. Wilson, according to the weather service. Other record-breaking totals were reported in Lewis Ranch, which recorded 7.04 inches of rain; Leona Valley and Crystal Lake, both of which recorded 6.97 inches; and Mt. Baldy tallied 5.84 inches.

Here are some other rainfall records:

L.A. County coast and metro area

Hollywood Reservoir: 4.92 inches

Beverly Hills: 4.8 inches

Leo Carrillo: 4.39 inches

Bel-Air: 4.14 inches

Culver City: 3.65 inches

Santa Monica: 3.56 inches

Redondo Beach: 2.47 inches

Hawthorne: 2.24 inches



Advertisement

San Fernando Valley

Van Nuys: 4.7 inches

La Cañada Flintridge: 4.52 inches

Northridge: 4.47 inches

Calabasas: 3.98 inches

Porter Ranch: 3.96 inches

Agoura Hills: 3.95 inches

San Rafael Hills: 3.81 inches

Burbank: 3.56 inches

Canoga Park: 3.51 inches

Chatsworth Reservoir: 3.02 inches

Hansen Dam: 2.29 inches

San Gabriel Valley

Morris Dam: 5.76 inches

East Pasadena; 5.74 inches

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 4.7 inches

Sierra Madre: 4.45 inches

Claremont: 4.04 inches

La Verne: 4.01 inches

Alhambra: 3.6 inches

Whittier: 2.81 inches

Pasadena: 2.4 inches

Mt. Olive High School, Duarte: 1.96 inches

Santa Clarita Valley