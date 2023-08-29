With fire risk high, Northern California braces for power shutoffs, smoky skies

Smoke and damage from the Smith River Complex fire can be seen on the closed U.S. Route 199 in Gasquet, Calif., this month. The fire has burned 74,000 acres along the California-Oregon border.

Officials are warning that thousands across Northern California could experience planned power outages Wednesday, facing a critically elevated fire threat as the region is already dealing with poor air quality, smoky skies and growing devastation from multiple ongoing wildfires.

Much of the Sacramento Valley is under a fire weather watch from late Tuesday through Wednesday, warning of gusty winds and low humidity, a combination that forecasters said “can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity.” It is the first fire weather watch issued this year by the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the state’s largest utility provider, warned that up to 8,000 customers across seven counties should prepare to lose power Wednesday in possible “public safety power shutoffs.”

“Given the wind event and current conditions, including dry vegetation, PG&E has begun sending advanced notifications to customers — via text, email and automated phone call — in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized powerlines,” the company said in a statement.

The planned outages could begin around 3 a.m. Wednesday, affecting residents mostly on the west side of the Sacramento Valley — where the National Weather Service said there would be the “highest threat” of fire conditions.

The majority of affected residents are in Shasta and Tehama counties, but pockets of Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa and Yolo counties could also see planned outages, according to PG&E. Utility officials said the shutoffs are meant to “stop catastrophic wildfires by proactively turning off power when extreme weather threatens our electric grid.”

🔥 Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the northern, central, & western Sac Valley Tuesday night to Wednesday evening.



Breezy north winds + low humidity may lead to critical fire weather conditions.



This is NWS Sacramento's first Fire Weather Watch of the year. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/RhNfVaMwGo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 28, 2023

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the shutoffs might last.

Already north and west of this region, multiple wildfires — mostly sparked by lightning strikes earlier this month — are burning in primarily remote areas, with heavy smoke spreading well beyond the blazes’ perimeters.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District again warned about poor air quality Tuesday as a result of growing smoke plumes drifting south from fires in Northern California and Oregon. Smoky skies have prompted air quality warnings almost every day in the last week.

The largest of the fires is burning 74,000 acres along the Oregon border in Six Rivers National Forest — with crews working urgently to secure a perimeter before fire conditions worsen early Wednesday. The Smith River Complex fire has prompted evacuations, closed much of the national forest and remained only 7% contained Tuesday morning, according to the incident command team.

Farther south, but still primarily in the Six Rivers National Forest, federal officials are responding to a web of 20 wildfires burning across 11,000 acres, making up the Six Rivers National Forest Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex. The wildfire complex was 20% contained Tuesday morning, according to federal officials.

The Happy Camp Complex fire, burning more than 22,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, has already killed one person, destroyed nine structures and is threatening 1,600 structures. As of Tuesday, it was 31% contained, officials said.

Also 31% contained is the South Fork Complex fire, straddling the border of the Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers national forests, mostly in Humboldt County. Both national forests have closed areas surrounding the fires, which in total make up 3,000 acres, officials said.