Advertisement
California

Sheriff’s deputies shoot allegedly armed man in East Los Angeles

By Julia WickStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a man suspected of armed robbery after the man “produced a firearm” on Monday afternoon in East Los Angeles, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, as is department policy for all deputy-involved shootings.

According to a news release from the department, deputies from its East Los Angeles station responded to a call for service in the 300 block of Atlantic Boulevard and determined that an armed robbery had taken place at the location. They received a description of the suspect and were also “flagged down by a second victim of an assault with a deadly weapon (firearm),” according to the release.

Advertisement

The deputies found the suspect, and the unidentified man was shot by one or more deputies after the man “produced a firearm.”

The shooting occurred about 1:17 p.m. at 4th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, and the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the department.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deanna Mares said Monday night that she did not know whether one or more deputies had opened fire and could not provide additional information beyond the department’s news release.

California
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter covering Los Angeles City Hall. She and her colleagues won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. She was also part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Before joining the Times, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement