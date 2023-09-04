Sheriff’s deputies shoot allegedly armed man in East Los Angeles

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a man suspected of armed robbery after the man “produced a firearm” on Monday afternoon in East Los Angeles, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, as is department policy for all deputy-involved shootings.

According to a news release from the department, deputies from its East Los Angeles station responded to a call for service in the 300 block of Atlantic Boulevard and determined that an armed robbery had taken place at the location. They received a description of the suspect and were also “flagged down by a second victim of an assault with a deadly weapon (firearm),” according to the release.

The deputies found the suspect, and the unidentified man was shot by one or more deputies after the man “produced a firearm.”

The shooting occurred about 1:17 p.m. at 4th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, and the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the department.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deanna Mares said Monday night that she did not know whether one or more deputies had opened fire and could not provide additional information beyond the department’s news release.