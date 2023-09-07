Toddler killed, pregnant mother injured in Riverside hit-and-run

A 3-year-old girl who was struck by a hit-and-run dirt bike rider in rural Riverside County died from her injuries Monday, according to her family.

Odalys Navarro was riding her bicycle on the dirt sidewalk in the community of Good Hope on Aug. 31 when she and her pregnant mother were hit from behind by a person riding a dirt bike, according to the California Highway Patrol and a campaign set up to help pay for the girl’s funeral expenses and medical costs.

The mother and daughter were on their way home from the park when they were hit near the intersection of Steel Peak Drive and Palm Street shortly after 7:30 p.m., CHP Officer Javier Navarro said.

The two were hospitalized and the girl’s mother, Rubi Navarro, said in a post that accompanied a GoFundMe campaign that she was seriously injured, but her daughter died. Rubi Navarro is five months pregnant, family members told news station KNBC 4.

“It is difficult to put into words the pain and anguish my family has endured since that fateful day,” Rubi Navarro said in the post. “The reckless driver, without a shred of humanity, callously fled the scene, leaving my family shattered and broken.”

Odalys would have turned 4 later this month, her mother said. The CHP did not release any additional information about the suspect behind the hit-and-run crash.

Jeff Greene, chief of staff for Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries, described the unincorporated Good Hope community as rural with limited lighting in some areas. The area is predominantly low-income Black and Latino families. The supervisor’s office has received complaints about off-road vehicles driving down the roads and the county has requested funding to establish sidewalks in the area.