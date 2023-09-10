Metro Red Line Stabbing Suspect Arrested

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Metro B (Red) Line passenger on Thursday.

Police took Randy Nash into custody at 9:10 pm Saturday near the 1000 block of West 85th Street, two days after he allegedly plunged a knife into the upper torso of 23-year-old Jesse Rodriguez, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

Police say Nash stabbed Rodriguez “without warning or provocation” on the train at Pershing Square station in downtown Los Angeles at 5:20 pm Thursday, then ran away. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Advertisement

Nash is being held on $2 million bail.

