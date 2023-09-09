Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal stabbing at downtown L.A. Metro station

This surveillance video image shows a man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man at the Pershing Square Metro station on Thursday.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they suspect of fatally stabbing a Metro train passenger in downtown Los Angeles in an apparently unprovoked attack this week.

The stabbing was reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday by transit officers at Pershing Square station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities found the victim — later identified as Jesse Rodriguez, 23 — suffering from a stab wound. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined Rodriguez was on a train at the station when he was approached by an unidentified person wielding a knife. Authorities say the man stabbed Rodriguez without warning or provocation before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a thinly built man, approximately 6 feet 2, with a mustache and goatee. At the time, authorities say, he was wearing a black wave cap, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a black Puma backpack.

Anyone with information for investigators can contact the LAPD at (213) 996-4142, or (877) 527-3247 outside of normal business hours. Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.