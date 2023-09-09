Advertisement
California

Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal stabbing at downtown L.A. Metro station

A man in a surveillance video still.
This surveillance video image shows a man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man at the Pershing Square Metro station on Thursday.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they suspect of fatally stabbing a Metro train passenger in downtown Los Angeles in an apparently unprovoked attack this week.

The stabbing was reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday by transit officers at Pershing Square station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities found the victim — later identified as Jesse Rodriguez, 23 — suffering from a stab wound. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined Rodriguez was on a train at the station when he was approached by an unidentified person wielding a knife. Authorities say the man stabbed Rodriguez without warning or provocation before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a thinly built man, approximately 6 feet 2, with a mustache and goatee. At the time, authorities say, he was wearing a black wave cap, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a black Puma backpack.

Anyone with information for investigators can contact the LAPD at (213) 996-4142, or (877) 527-3247 outside of normal business hours. Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

