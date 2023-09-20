Advertisement
Gas leaps to over $6 a gallon: Here are 10 places in L.A. County with cheaper gas right now

A sign outside a gas station lists a gallon of regular gas at $6.09 a gallon.
Motorists gas up at a Chevron in Los Angeles on Sunday.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County drivers have been experiencing more pain at the pump recently as gas prices have surged past $6 per gallon this week.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in L.A. County had reached $6.03, according to AAA. Ventura County’s average price sits at $6.00 per gallon and Orange County’s at $6.02.

Kern County is currently enjoying an average of around $5.65. And the state’s average cost for a gallon of gasoline is $5.76.

Before leaping to more than $6, the average was $5.62 late last week in the Los Angeles-Long Beach metro area.

The cause of the surge: higher global oil prices, said Auto Club senior public affairs specialist Anlleyn Venegas.

“It’s basically the result of oil supply cuts in Saudi Arabia and also in Russia,” Venegas said, “but also concern over disruptions to oil exports from Libya following the deadly flooding.”

Additionally, oil refineries in Southern California have experienced outages, Venegas said, exacerbating the supply issue and causing prices to rise even higher.

Drivers could see some relief, around 30 cents worth, by October when distributors switch to the cheaper “winter blend” of fuel.

“I do want to say we’re not going to be able to see a significant change until crude oil prices come down,” Venegas noted.

Until then, drivers should try to maximize their fuel efficiency by ensuring tires are inflated properly and driving at slower speeds. Motorists can also use apps such as GasBuddy to find the cheapest fuel.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Los Angeles County can be found at:

  • 76 at 330 W. Carson St., Carson — $4.84 per gallon
  • Mobil at 22240 N. Avalon Blvd., Carson — $4.85 per gallon
  • Shell/Arco at 3100 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood — $4.99 per gallon
  • 7/11 at 11806 Valley View Ave., Whittier — $5.09 per gallon
  • Arco at 4506 Lankershim Blvd., North Holywood — $5.09 per gallon
  • Costco at 13463 Washington Blvd., Culver City — $5.59
  • Arco at 12332 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles — $5.59
  • Arco at 1753 Truman St., San Fernando — $5.49
  • Sinclair at 1401 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank — $5.37
  • 76 at 3915 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles — $5.39
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

