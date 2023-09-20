Gas leaps to over $6 a gallon: Here are 10 places in L.A. County with cheaper gas right now

Motorists gas up at a Chevron in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles County drivers have been experiencing more pain at the pump recently as gas prices have surged past $6 per gallon this week.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in L.A. County had reached $6.03, according to AAA. Ventura County’s average price sits at $6.00 per gallon and Orange County’s at $6.02.

Kern County is currently enjoying an average of around $5.65. And the state’s average cost for a gallon of gasoline is $5.76.

Before leaping to more than $6, the average was $5.62 late last week in the Los Angeles-Long Beach metro area.

The cause of the surge: higher global oil prices, said Auto Club senior public affairs specialist Anlleyn Venegas.

“It’s basically the result of oil supply cuts in Saudi Arabia and also in Russia,” Venegas said, “but also concern over disruptions to oil exports from Libya following the deadly flooding.”

Additionally, oil refineries in Southern California have experienced outages, Venegas said, exacerbating the supply issue and causing prices to rise even higher.

Drivers could see some relief, around 30 cents worth, by October when distributors switch to the cheaper “winter blend” of fuel.

“I do want to say we’re not going to be able to see a significant change until crude oil prices come down,” Venegas noted.

Until then, drivers should try to maximize their fuel efficiency by ensuring tires are inflated properly and driving at slower speeds. Motorists can also use apps such as GasBuddy to find the cheapest fuel.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Los Angeles County can be found at:

