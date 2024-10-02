Advertisement
California

Free cash coming to some California drivers, in the form of gas rebates

Closeup of a person pumping gas.
A big chunk of a $50-million settlement in a California lawsuit over price gouging at the gas pump will be distributed as compensation to consumers.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share via

A $50-million settlement over price gouging at the pump means some Californians are now eligible for a little cash back.

In July, the California attorney general announced the settlement with three gasoline trading firms that allegedly worked together to manipulate gas prices nine years ago, violating California antitrust laws, according to the office of Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.

A lawsuit brought in 2020 by the Department of Justice alleged that the companies took advantage of a market disruption following an explosion in February 2015 at an Exxon Mobil refinery in Torrance “to engage in a scheme to drive up gas prices for their own profit,” officials said. As a result, California consumers paid more for their gas.

Advertisement

The settlement does not include an admission of fault from the trading companies.

“Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable,” Bonta said, “particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable.

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 - Derek Milton, center, and Grant Yansura walk past bottles of urine that have been left by a man they call the "Piss Bandit," after leaving hidden security cameras in the brush, upper left, along W. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena on September 18, 2024. Milton and Yansura have made many humorous videos about the situation and continue to endeavor to identify who the culprit. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Someone is leaving bottles of urine by a street in Pasadena. Two filmmakers are watching

Someone has left more than a dozen bottles of urine atop a nondescript electrical box in Pasadena. But why? And who is responsible?

Oct. 2, 2024

As part of the settlement, Vitol, SK Energy Americas and South Korea’s SK Trading International have agreed to pay the total amount of $50 million into two settlement funds. Of the total, $37.5 million will be distributed to consumers as compensation for violations of the Cartwright Act.

If you filled up your gas tank between Feb. 20 and Nov. 10, 2015, in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and/or Imperial counties, you may be eligible for payment.

Advertisement

No information has been made available on the amount each claimant might receive.

To qualify for a settlement payment, you must submit a claim online or fill out a form and mail it by Jan. 8, 2025.

To fill out the form you’ll need to provide your name, address, and driver’s license. The form will also ask you which counties you purchased gas in during the 10-month period in 2015.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement