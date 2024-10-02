Free cash coming to some California drivers, in the form of gas rebates

A big chunk of a $50-million settlement in a California lawsuit over price gouging at the gas pump will be distributed as compensation to consumers.

A $50-million settlement over price gouging at the pump means some Californians are now eligible for a little cash back.

In July, the California attorney general announced the settlement with three gasoline trading firms that allegedly worked together to manipulate gas prices nine years ago, violating California antitrust laws, according to the office of Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.

A lawsuit brought in 2020 by the Department of Justice alleged that the companies took advantage of a market disruption following an explosion in February 2015 at an Exxon Mobil refinery in Torrance “to engage in a scheme to drive up gas prices for their own profit,” officials said. As a result, California consumers paid more for their gas.

The settlement does not include an admission of fault from the trading companies.

“Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable,” Bonta said, “particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable.

As part of the settlement, Vitol, SK Energy Americas and South Korea’s SK Trading International have agreed to pay the total amount of $50 million into two settlement funds. Of the total, $37.5 million will be distributed to consumers as compensation for violations of the Cartwright Act.

If you filled up your gas tank between Feb. 20 and Nov. 10, 2015, in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and/or Imperial counties, you may be eligible for payment.

No information has been made available on the amount each claimant might receive.

To qualify for a settlement payment, you must submit a claim online or fill out a form and mail it by Jan. 8, 2025.

To fill out the form you’ll need to provide your name, address, and driver’s license. The form will also ask you which counties you purchased gas in during the 10-month period in 2015.