Hemet woman fatally stabbed after reportedly confronting people using drugs outside her home

Hemet resident Shawna Weems, 28, was stabbed to death outside her home on Monday morning. She leaves behind her husband, Cody, and three children.

A Riverside County woman was stabbed to death Monday night, reportedly after asking two people to stop using drugs outside her children’s bedroom, according to her family.

At 12:35 a.m., the Hemet Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street. Upon arriving, officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said. She was identified as 28-year-old Shawna Weems by her husband, Cody.

“This is an active investigation and we’re chasing down leads,” said Hemet Police Capt. Glen Brock. “We hope to have another update on the case soon.”

Police did not elaborate on what may have led to the stabbing, but Weems’ family told NBC Los Angeles that she had asked a man and a woman to stop using drugs outside her children’s bedroom and leave the area.

Cody Weems told the station that the woman pulled out a knife during the confrontation and stabbed his wife multiple times.

Reached by The Times on Friday, Cody Weems said he did not want to talk about the stabbing.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the mother of three. More than $13,000 had been raised as of Friday afternoon.

“Her children will now be forced to grow up without a mom,” the campaign post reads. “Her husband Cody Weems is trying to pick up the pieces.”