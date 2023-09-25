Advertisement
California

Plane crashes into San Pedro soccer field, leaving two people seriously injured

Aerial view of a law enforcement officer walking next to the wreckage of a small airplane
Two people aboard a small aircraft were seriously injured when the plane crashed into a soccer field Monday afternoon in San Pedro, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
The pilot was still inside the aircraft when emergency officials responded to the 400 block of Westmont Drive just before 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was no fire when paramedics arrived and there were no other people aboard the plane. Both people involved in the crash, whose ages and genders were not yet disclosed, were taken to a hospital in “at least” critical condition, the LAFD said.

