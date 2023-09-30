Advertisement
California

Authorities seek two brothers, 86 and 78, who are missing after being seen in Glendale

By Robert J. LopezStaff Writer 
Share

Law enforcement authorities late Saturday were looking for an 86-year-old man and his 78-year-old brother who were missing after last being seen in Glendale.

Minas Khacheryan was last seen Friday morning in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was with his brother Grigor Khacheryan, 78, who is also missing. They were last seen when they left to go fishing in the Lancaster area.

Minas is described 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and balding. He has blue eyes and a goatee, authorities said. His brother is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and balding.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

California
Robert J. Lopez

Robert J. Lopez is a Los Angeles Times investigative journalist. He was part of a team of Times reporters awarded the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for uncovering corruption in Bell, a small city near Los Angeles. He and several Times colleagues were Pulitzer Prize finalists in 2023 for investigations that exposed corruption, criminality and worker exploitation in California’s legal cannabis market. Born and raised in L.A., he is a graduate of the University of Hawaii.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement