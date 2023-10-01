Man dies after car plunges off cliff in San Pedro

A man was killed when his car careened off a cliff into the ocean in San Pedro on Saturday night.

Authorities received calls about 10:30 p.m. that a car had driven off the side of a cliff on South Meyler Street and West Paseo Del Mar onto the rocky shore of Wilder’s Addition Park.

Three Los Angeles Fire Department divers pulled a man from the wrecked coupe, which was wedged upside down between rocks in the pounding surf, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

Advertisement

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Humphrey said.

Rescue crews were uncertain if anyone else had been in the car at the time of the crash, so they used a spotlight and helicopter infrared to search the shoreline, but no one else was found.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the incident, has not determined what caused the car to go over the cliff.