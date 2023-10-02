After drizzles, temperatures will move toward triple digits in Southern California

Scott Hall, 38, makes his way along the hot pavement descending from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook.

Temperatures will rise this week in Southern California, bringing summer weather back after brief drizzles over the weekend.

The beginning of the Santa Ana season will push into the area this week, bringing a high of 94 on Thursday to downtown L.A., according to Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Thompson also said that temperatures could hit 100 in the San Fernando Valley.

The fall heat comes after sporadic showers over the weekend in Southern California, with most areas getting less than a quarter-inch of rain.

The Santa Ana pattern expected to move through would be the first of the season, which usually lasts through November.

Thompson said that winds won’t be particularly strong, with 30- to 40-mile-per-hour gusts blowing through from the northeast.

The rain over the weekend was stronger in the Bay Area, with lightning strikes in parts of the region. San Francisco was touched by showers and Big Sur got close to a full inch, according to SFGate.

The rains brought cooler temperatures than usual to the area, but a moderate heat wave is expected this week.