California

L.A. County Public Works spokesman arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A man is led away in handcuffs by two police officers.
Steven Frasher is arrested in Redlands Tuesday on suspicion of possession of child pornography. He works for the Los Angeles County Public Works Department as a public information officer.
(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A 62-year-old employee of the Los Angeles County Public Works Department was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Steven Frasher, a Redlands resident, was arrested by detectives from the San Bernardino Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Specialized Crimes Unit, according to a police news release. He was booked into a local jail and is awaiting a court appearance.

Kerjon Lee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Public Works Department, confirmed to KTLA-TV Channel 5 that Frasher worked for the department as a public information officer.

The detectives got a cyber tip indicating that Frasher was downloading illicit child porn on the internet and saving it in an internet storage account, police said.

They served a search warrant on Frasher’s residence in Redlands and found he was found in possession of child sexual abuse material, according authorities. The investigation is going and authorities will be conducting a forensic examination of the electronic devices.

Frasher was released Tuesday night on bail, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department records.

Frasher was a candidate for Redlands City Council District 4 in 2020 and previously worked for the city of Riverside’s mayor’s office on completion counts, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also served as a public information officer for the Glendale Unified School District.

The San Bernardino Police Department posted a video on its Instagram account of Frasher’s arrest, showing officers going into and searching his home. The video also shows Frasher being led away in handcuffs.

California
Summer Lin

