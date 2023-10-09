L.A. County D.A. investigator and his wife killed in Downey car crash

An investigation is underway after an employee of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and his wife, a teacher, were killed in a car crash in Downey on Sunday.

Emilio Guerrero, 52, a sergeant with the L.A. County district attorney’s office bureau of investigation, and his wife, Annabel Guerrero, 47, a teacher who had worked for the Downey Unified School District, died at the scene, according to authorities. Both were Downey residents.

Emilio Guerrero was driving when a 60-year-old driver from South Gate crashed into his vehicle at Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street shortly after 2 p.m., the Downey Police Department said in a news release.

The unidentified driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find one vehicle overturned and all three people were trapped in their vehicles, according to authorities. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Investigator Alaina Clark at (562) 904-2339. Anonymous tips can be made to “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).