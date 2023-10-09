Advertisement
Santa Monica Pier closes after man climbs Ferris wheel, says he’s toting a bomb

A Ferris wheel is seen on a pier at sunset.
Crowds gather around the Santa Monica Pier’s Ferris wheel on July 4, 2021.
(Nick Agro / For The Times)
By Adam ElmahrekStaff Writer 
Authorities have closed Santa Monica Pier after a man climbed onto the Ferris wheel and, according to witnesses, claimed to be carrying a bomb, police officials said Thursday.

The Santa Monica Police Department announced via its account on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that officers were “dealing with a person in crisis.” They evacuated the pier and Pacific Park.

In an interview with The Times, Lt. Erika Aklufi said officers were attempting to extract riders from the Ferris wheel while they communicated with the man to “try to get him to come down.”

Aklufi said officials had not confirmed whether the man was carrying a bomb.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Aklufi said, “we’re going to act as if he does until we can prove that he doesn’t.”

This is a developing story.

Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize and Selden Ring awards for investigations into the broken promises of cannabis legalization. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

