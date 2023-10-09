Here is what’s open and closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day
While some states recently started celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor the history of Native cultures, other states still observe the holiday as Columbus Day.
In Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors voted in 2017 to declare the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, replacing Columbus Day. California is one of 26 states that don’t have an official holiday on the day, while the remaining states recognize the holiday, according to the Pew Research Center. California designated the fourth Friday in September as Native American Day,
Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, however, so U.S. government offices are closed and there’s no mail delivery, and some institutions, businesses and services might be affected. Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday:
- Monday is a bank holiday, so Federal Reserve banks and branches are closed, as well as other U.S. banks such as Bank of America, Regions, Citibank and Wells Fargo. Chase and TD Bank branches are open.
- The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq stock market are open as usual.
- Los Angeles Unified School District schools are open.
- Metro buses and trains, as well as Metrolink trains, are running on a regular schedule.
- U.S. Postal Service facilities are closed, FedEx is providing modified services. United Parcel Service pickup and delivery are operating.
- Los Angeles County and city offices are closed, but courts are open.
- Federal courts are closed.
