Here is what’s open and closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day

Kenneth Thomas Shirley, a Navajo Nation champion dancer and chief executive of Indigenous Enterprise, dances in costume outside Los Angeles City Hall in advance of the city’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day observance in 2019.

While some states recently started celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor the history of Native cultures, other states still observe the holiday as Columbus Day.

In Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors voted in 2017 to declare the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, replacing Columbus Day. California is one of 26 states that don’t have an official holiday on the day, while the remaining states recognize the holiday, according to the Pew Research Center. California designated the fourth Friday in September as Native American Day,

Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, however, so U.S. government offices are closed and there’s no mail delivery, and some institutions, businesses and services might be affected. Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday:

