Two deputies injured in training incident at Pitchess Detention Center

The entrance to the Pitchess Detention Center
Pitchess Detention Center is a Los Angeles County jail complex in Castaic that includes the North County Correctional Facility.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan Solis
Richard Winton
Two deputies were injured Tuesday morning at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic in what authorities described as a training incident.

Initial reports over emergency radio scanner transmissions said there was an explosion at the jail around 10 a.m. and at least four people were injured.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy David Yoo said there was a training incident at the facility, at 29340 The Old Road, and two deputies were being taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the deputies was not immediately clear.

Nicole Nishida, the Sheriff’s Department’s communications director, said there was a fire at a facility that includes law enforcement training but is unrelated to the jail.

Officials were still working to confirm reports about the incident, but sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it said ammunition supplies were ignited during the fire and rounds were going off.

Video showed smoke pouring out of a semi-trailer at the facility with fire visible inside.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

