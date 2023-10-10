Two deputies injured in training incident at Pitchess Detention Center

Pitchess Detention Center is a Los Angeles County jail complex in Castaic that includes the North County Correctional Facility.

Two deputies were injured Tuesday morning at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic in what authorities described as a training incident.

Initial reports over emergency radio scanner transmissions said there was an explosion at the jail around 10 a.m. and at least four people were injured.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy David Yoo said there was a training incident at the facility, at 29340 The Old Road, and two deputies were being taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the deputies was not immediately clear.

Nicole Nishida, the Sheriff’s Department’s communications director, said there was a fire at a facility that includes law enforcement training but is unrelated to the jail.

Officials were still working to confirm reports about the incident, but sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it said ammunition supplies were ignited during the fire and rounds were going off.

Video showed smoke pouring out of a semi-trailer at the facility with fire visible inside.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.