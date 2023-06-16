LAPD detective hit in head by shrapnel at police academy shooting range

A Los Angeles police detective was hit in the head by shrapnel Thursday night while training at the Police Academy’s shooting range in Elysian Park.

The detective, who was not identified, suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to a local hospital, said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz. According to sources familiar with the incident, the detective, while bleeding, was coherent and able to talk.

He was treated for his injury and later released.

The detective was training in one lane at the shooting range about 8 p.m. when shrapnel from another lane struck him in the head, police said in a statement. No other details were immediately available about the incident.

Advertisement

“We will be conducting an internal investigation into to how this incident occurred,” Muniz said. She noted that it is not unusual for officers to train at the shooting range at night, as part of their regular training,