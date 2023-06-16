Advertisement
LAPD detective hit in head by shrapnel at police academy shooting range

The Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles police detective was hit in the head by shrapnel Thursday night while training at the Police Academy’s shooting range in Elysian Park.

The detective, who was not identified, suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to a local hospital, said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz. According to sources familiar with the incident, the detective, while bleeding, was coherent and able to talk.

He was treated for his injury and later released.

The detective was training in one lane at the shooting range about 8 p.m. when shrapnel from another lane struck him in the head, police said in a statement. No other details were immediately available about the incident.

“We will be conducting an internal investigation into to how this incident occurred,” Muniz said. She noted that it is not unusual for officers to train at the shooting range at night, as part of their regular training,

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

