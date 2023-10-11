Advertisement
California

Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego on suspicion of mother’s murder

Sergio Brown smiles on the sidelines as he wears a Buffalo Bills uniform with the number 38.
Sergio Brown played on NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills. He was taken into custody Tuesday.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Former NFL safety Sergio Brown was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday on suspicion of the murder of his mother, Myrtle Brown, in their hometown of Maywood, Ill.

Brown, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday as he was re-entering the United States from Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest on first-degree murder, according to the Maywood Police Department.

The agency had been investigating the death of Brown’s mother after discovering her body near a creek in the vicinity of the house the two shared in Maywood. Police began the search for Brown on Sept. 16 when family members reported neither he nor his mother could be found.

Brown played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016, first joining the New England Patriots as a safety, then going on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

Brown remains in custody at San Diego County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Illinois. The Associated Press reported Brown agreed to be extradited during a court hearing Wednesday. Illinois authorities have until Nov. 13 to extradite him, according to online jail records.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing by the Maywood Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Maywood police anonymous tip line at (708) 450-1787.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

