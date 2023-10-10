Advertisement
California

Fully loaded pizza, topped with semiautomatic gun, leads to four arrests

A handgun is on a pizza in an open box.
The discovery of a loaded gun sitting atop a pizza by Kern County sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of four people.
(Kern County Sheriff’s Office)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Pepperoni. Canadian bacon. Sausage. Semiautomatic handgun.

A fully loaded pizza discovered by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of four people early Tuesday morning during a routine traffic stop near Rosamond High School.

Deputies found a pizza box among a stash of methamphetamine, Xanax, fentanyl and cocaine recovered at the scene. When deputies popped open the delivery container, they spotted a loaded gun sitting atop an uneaten pie.

A display on a flat surface of weapons, cash, a small backpack, and pills and substances in baggies.
Kern County sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of 30th Street West and Old Country Way in Rosamond stopped a vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl, which weighed a combined 1.5 pounds.
(Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies initially pulled over Danny Carson, 47, at 3 a.m. for driving a vehicle without its headlights turned on in a residential neighborhood, sheriff’s officials said.

Carson had a misdemeanor warrant and was on parole for a previous weapons violation, according to deputies.

Deputies searched his car and also found an additional loaded handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $1,000 in cash, scales, narcotic paraphernalia and packaging, sheriff’s officials said.

Carson was arrested along with three passengers in his vehicle: 47-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 30-year-old Krista Rutledge and 18-year-old Saydee Vandehey.

All four were charged with a variety of counts, including conspiracy to commit a crime, transportation of narcotics, concealment of a weapon in a vehicle, possession of cocaine for sale and felony possession of ammunition, according to deputies.

The four were booked into the Kern County-Lerdo Justice Facility in Bakersfield.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

