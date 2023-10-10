Fully loaded pizza, topped with semiautomatic gun, leads to four arrests

The discovery of a loaded gun sitting atop a pizza by Kern County sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of four people.

Pepperoni. Canadian bacon. Sausage. Semiautomatic handgun.

A fully loaded pizza discovered by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of four people early Tuesday morning during a routine traffic stop near Rosamond High School.

Deputies found a pizza box among a stash of methamphetamine, Xanax, fentanyl and cocaine recovered at the scene. When deputies popped open the delivery container, they spotted a loaded gun sitting atop an uneaten pie.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of 30th Street West and Old Country Way in Rosamond stopped a vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl, which weighed a combined 1.5 pounds. (Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies initially pulled over Danny Carson, 47, at 3 a.m. for driving a vehicle without its headlights turned on in a residential neighborhood, sheriff’s officials said.

Carson had a misdemeanor warrant and was on parole for a previous weapons violation, according to deputies.

Deputies searched his car and also found an additional loaded handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $1,000 in cash, scales, narcotic paraphernalia and packaging, sheriff’s officials said.

Carson was arrested along with three passengers in his vehicle: 47-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 30-year-old Krista Rutledge and 18-year-old Saydee Vandehey.

All four were charged with a variety of counts, including conspiracy to commit a crime, transportation of narcotics, concealment of a weapon in a vehicle, possession of cocaine for sale and felony possession of ammunition, according to deputies.

The four were booked into the Kern County-Lerdo Justice Facility in Bakersfield.