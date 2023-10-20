Teenage girl suspected in mass shooting in Denver arrested in San Bernardino County

A teenage girl accused of shooting five people outside a Denver club last month was arrested this week in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

The girl, whose age was not released by police, was arrested Thursday in Barstow, about 115 miles from Los Angeles, according to a Denver Police Department news release. She was arrested on eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide.

She is accused of shooting five people on Sept. 16 in the 1900 block of Market Street, authorities said. All five people survived their injuries.

Police said the girl had tried to get into a bar but was rejected by the club’s security personnel because they thought she wasn’t using her real ID. She left the line and then shot toward the club as she was leaving, authorities said.

Police believe that she had tried to shoot toward security personnel and that those who were wounded were not the intended targets.

The Denver Police Department worked with the FBI’s L.A. SWAT team, the FBI’s L.A. Desert Cities Safe Streets Task Force and the Barstow Police Department to apprehend her. Because she is a minor, her booking photo and arrest affidavit were not released.