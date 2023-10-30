Two collisions shut down traffic lanes on 405, 110 freeways; at least 1 reported killed

A fatal crash involving several vehicles shut down the northbound 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley early Monday morning.

A pair of violent collisions — at least one of them fatal — closed down multiple lanes on two major L.A.-area freeways early Monday.

The northbound 405 in the San Fernando Valley was shut down after a fatal early-morning crash involving several vehicles. A person driving the wrong way slammed into a center divider at around 4:30 a.m. at Sherman Way, and then other cars slammed into that vehicle, according to KTLA.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed the investigation was ongoing and injuries were involved but would not specify if anyone had died. A SigAlert was issued and all northbound lanes were closed at Sherman Way until 11:15 a.m.

The shutdown brought the morning commute to a crawl. Officers were allowing motorists to use the right shoulder to pass, according to the CHP spokesperson. Drivers should anticipate an additional delay of 30 minutes.

Another crash occurred Monday morning on the southbound 101 Freeway near the shared exit to Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Avenue around 6:45 a.m., KTLA reported.

A CHP officer said the collision involved injuries but did not confirm any casualties or provide any other details about the crash.

The two right lanes and the on-ramp to the 101 were closed. But as of 11:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened; the SigAlert alert for this accident expired at around 9 a.m. Caltrans employees, however, could still be in the area cleaning up debris from the crash, the officer said.