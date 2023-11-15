A 16-year-old girl was viciously beaten at Baldwin Park High School. A security guard is accused of watching

The girl filed a notice of claim, which usually precedes the filing of a lawsuit, against Baldwin Park Unified School District.

A 16-year-old girl has filed a claim against her local school district, saying she was brutally attacked outside a bathroom stall as other students — and a security guard — watched and filmed.

The girl, who was not named, was attacked as she exited a bathroom stall at Baldwin Park High School on Oct. 18, according to video and a notice of claim filed against Baldwin Park Unified School District. The claim, which usually precedes the filing of a lawsuit, was first reported by Fox LA.

“The safety of our students is the district’s highest priority,” a school district spokesperson said in a statement. “We cannot comment further on any potential litigation.”

The second the student exits the stall, another girl begins hurling punches at her and pulling her hair as the victim tries to defend herself, video shows. The attack goes on for about a half-minute, as other students look on and record from the outside of the bathroom. She suffered a bloodied and broken nose. Attorneys for the girl claim that a security guard can be seen in the video watching the fight and smiling.

Brian Claypool, the girl’s lawyer, alleges that a security guard for the school was among those watching and egging on the violence.

“This security guard allowed both boys and girls to enter the girls bathroom and be spectators at a UFC fight,” said Claypool. “The fact that this security guard aided and abetted this ambush on my client and derived pleasure from watching is deplorable, barbaric and borders on criminal.”

Claypool added that it was lucky the girl did not suffer further injuries.

“She could have died in this fight. The victim could have fallen and hit her head and died,” he said.

After the violence ended, the girl called her mother, who reported the incident to police. The girl was hospitalized.

“When Claimant’s mother arrived at the school, she went straight to the office. School administration and office personnel were not even aware that Claimant had been attacked,” reads the notice of claim.

Claypool called on Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón to bring charges against the security guard for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The student attacked in the video withdrew from the school following the incident and is seeking a transfer to another school district, Claypool said.

“As a mother I am really upset and concerned. How can I keep sending my daughter to school without worrying that something is going to happen to her?” said the mother of the girl beaten in the video.