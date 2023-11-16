Advertisement
The Abbey, iconic WeHo gay bar, is sold to tech entrepreneur. But the party goes on

Four men inside a bar look up at something out of frame
The Abbey and the Chapel, landmarks of West Hollywood’s gay nightlife scene, have been sold to a new owner: a tech entrepreneur and longtime patron of the bar.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer
The Abbey and the Chapel, longtime landmarks of West Hollywood’s gay nightlife scene, have been sold to a new owner, the business announced Wednesday.

Patrons of the historic spots were assured the current management team will stay in place and the restaurant and nightclub will remain open, the company announced along with its new ownership on Instagram.

“The Abbey is more than just a bar. It’s been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community through tough and good times alike,” former owner David Cooley said in announcing the sale.

The restaurant and nightclub were bought by Tristan Schukraft, a tech entrepreneur who has long been a patron, Cooley said.

“This is both an honor and a significant responsibility,” Schukraft said. “I plan to respect and honor the Abbey’s history while bringing new ideas that reflect our evolving LGBTQ+ community and my personal approach to hospitality.”

Schukraft said he has been going to the Abbey for years. It was the first gay bar he went to in Los Angeles.

The new owner lives in Puerto Rico, where he runs a hotel that caters to gay clients.

The sale comes just four months after the property was listed, but Schukraft said he was talking with Cooley before the business went up for sale.

Cooley opened the Abbey as a coffee shop in 1991 (though he himself had never tried coffee). He moved and grew the 1,100-square-foot hangout into the 14,000-square-foot behemoth restaurant and nightclub that it is today after the 2016 opening of the Chapel, a lounge expansion next door.

The Abbey was founded on the concept of pride; in 2010, Cooley told The Times that when he was younger, patrons had to enter gay bars on Santa Monica Boulevard through the back door.

“When I opened up The Abbey, I said, ‘Open up the doors and be proud of who you are,’” he said.

Schukraft hopes to preserve and continue the Abbey’s legacy as the “cornerstone” of the gay community in West Hollywood, he said. Though he did not disclose the purchase price, Schukraft said it was not cheap.

“I can tell you that I am cutting back on the desserts when I go out to eat,” he said.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

