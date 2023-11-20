3 hurt at Disneyland as Santa Anas topple a light pole and blast the region with wind

High winds across Southern California over the last two days prompted warnings from weather officials, stopped traffic and caused at least one hospitalization due to a fallen light post.

Some Disneyland guests were injured, one hospitalized, when high winds toppled a light pole near the entrance of the Anaheim theme park Monday morning, according to Anaheim fire officials.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Anaheim Fire Department responded to a call at Main Street U.S.A. about a light pole falling on three parkgoers. Rescue personnel treated the injured.

One patient was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries; the others suffered minor injuries.

Several high wind warnings are currently in effect, with one issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the inland areas of Anaheim, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Irvine, Mission Viejo and Fullerton.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to meteorologists.

Weather officials warn that people should avoid forested areas, remain in lower levels of their homes and avoid windows.

Another high wind warning was in effect until 3 p.m. for the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, as northeast winds reach 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

“We basically have seen the peak of the winds this morning, and still going quite strong into the afternoon areas,” said David Gomberg, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Though many areas across Los Angeles and Ventura counties saw winds between 60 and 80 mph, a sensor in the San Gabriel Mountains east of Santa Clarita recorded a gust of 130 mph.

The Magic Mountain Trail, where the sensor is located, is “one of our most noteworthy locations,” Gomberg said. “It’s always on the top of the wind scale.”

Winds “will remain pretty gusty” through tomorrow, with speeds down slightly, he said. Instead of 60 to 80 mph in the mountains, the weather service expects winds between 50 and 60 mph, and 35 to 50 mph for coastal areas and valleys.

“The most treacherous driving conditions are [for] those with high-profile vehicles,” Gomberg warned. “We’ve already seen a few of the big rig trucks tip over today.”

On Interstate 15 near the Nevada border, winds blowing dust caused visibility problems for drivers, leading to a traffic stoppage on Sunday, ABC7 reported. An overturned vehicle caused a closure Monday afternoon on I-15 in Riverside County as well, according to Caltrans.

Drivers should also be wary of downed power lines, tree branches and other obstacles. “There can be hazards out on the roadways,” Gomberg said.

The weather service also forecast “elevated fire weather conditions” Monday and Tuesday and noted that one fire in Corona, the Sierra fire, had already begun, Gomberg said.

“We’re not expecting red flag warning conditions” because fuels aren’t as dry as in the past, he said, but the high winds do still bring concern.

While Southern California experienced high winds, Northern California saw significant precipitation and nearly a foot of snow over the weekend, according to SFGATE.