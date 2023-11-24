Gunfire erupts during Black Friday shopping at Northridge mall, but no injuries reported

Shoppers walk among lighting equipment set up for a movie shoot taking place at the Northridge Fashion Center in 2020.

Six juveniles were briefly detained after gunshots rang out near Northridge Fashion Center on Friday evening, but no one was injured and no arrests were made, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz said gunfire was reported near the AMC Theater outside the mall around 6 p.m. Police detained six juveniles running from the scene but later released them as none possessed a weapon or had visible injuries.

Shell casings were recovered, Muniz said. Television stations reported that a glass window had been shattered at a sushi restaurant near the theater.

The shooting happened on Black Friday, generally considered to be one of the biggest retail shopping days of the year, though the large crowds that used to descend on malls have decreased in recent years with the rise of E-commerce and the extension of discounts through the weekend by most stores.