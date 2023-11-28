Advertisement
Gunfire erupts outside L.A. Live restaurant: One killed, one injured

L.A. Live was the site of a shooting on Tuesday night.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
One person was killed and a second was hospitalized after the shooting outside a restaurant at the downtown entertainment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported at 6:15 p.m. outside Fixins Soul Kitchen at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. The restaurant sits between ESPN’s studio and the Grammy Museum near Crypto.com Arena.

The two people struck by gunfire were transported to a local hospital. One victim, a man, died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Honda, according to authorities.

Figueroa Street was closed between Olympic Boulevard and Chick Hearn Court for police to conduct an investigation.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

