Gunfire erupts outside L.A. Live restaurant: One killed, one injured

L.A. Live was the site of a fatal shooting on Tuesday night.

One person was killed and a second was hospitalized after the shooting outside a restaurant at the downtown entertainment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported at 6:15 p.m. outside Fixins Soul Kitchen at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. The restaurant sits between ESPN’s studio and the Grammy Museum near Crypto.com Arena.

The two people struck by gunfire were transported to a local hospital. One victim, a man, died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Honda, according to authorities.

Figueroa Street was closed between Olympic Boulevard and Chick Hearn Court for police to conduct an investigation.