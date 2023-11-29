Advertisement
California

Rain, wind and chilly weather are hitting Southern California. How long will it last?

A jogger takes a sunset run on a beach.
A jogger runs in Santa Monica last week. A series of storm systems are bringing rain, wind and cooler weather across Southern California through Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Light rain, wind and clouds are bringing cooler weather across Southern California starting Wednesday, but forecasts show the trend shouldn’t last much longer.

“Today’s the first day of the somewhat inclement weather coming in,” David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said Wednesday.

A series of storms will bring winds and minor rainfall, as well as some snow, across California into the weekend.

Advertisement

“Just a very light amount of rain,” Sweet said, estimating less than a quarter-inch could fall Wednesday in much of Los Angeles County.

The next system is expected to move in late Thursday, bringing cooler weather and more winds through the end of the week. Rain is less likely from that system, but some snow could fall Friday in the mountains at elevations as low as 4,500 feet, Sweet said, though he didn’t expect many disruptions.

On Saturday, Sweet said, northern and northwestern winds will likely be the biggest concern, before the systems clear out by Sunday.

“Saturday is a very windy day and there could be strong wind gusts that would cause power lines and trees to go down in some areas,” Sweet said, expecting most issues in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.

San Luis Obispo, CA - Fruit farmer Mike Cirone prepares to pick apples in his small orchard in See Canyon near San Luis Obispo. The canyon is blessed with fertile soil and ample groundwater. Microclimates created by the hilly terrain and its proximity to cooling coastal moisture allows Cirone to practice dry farming. . He depends heavily on rain and the canyon got more than 60 inches of precipitation last winter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

A California dry farmer’s juicy apples show how agriculture can be done with less water

Some California growers specialize in dry farming, working with nature to grow apples and melons without irrigation. They tout the approach as a water solution.

Nov. 29, 2023

San Diego County’s mountains could see the heaviest rain in Southern California, with up to three-quarters of an inch likely by Friday, said Mark Moede, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Some areas across Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties may not see any rain, but cooler temperatures and winds are likely.

Advertisement

The second system is expected to bring rainfall across the San Joaquin Valley beginning Thursday, with a couple of inches of snow possible in the higher Sierra ranges.

But by Sunday, the winds across the Southland will switch into an offshore flow as a high-pressure system moves in, Sweet said, bringing warmer temperatures and clearing out the clouds. That pattern will continue into early next week, with temperatures reaching into the 70s by Monday.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement