Advertisement
California

December in California kicks off with 80-degree heat for L.A., rain for the Bay Area

A bicyclist riding downhill past palm trees framing a lighthouse in the background
A young person rides their bike at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Southern California isn’t going to see much wintry weather this first week of December, with forecasts showing unseasonably high temperatures.

A combination of a high pressure system and weak offshore winds will bring warm weather to the Southland early this week, said David Sweet, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“Those offshore winds, plus the area of high pressure, are going to push temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal,” Sweet said.

Advertisement

Tuesday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching into the high 70s and low 80s. Downtown Los Angeles is forecast to reach 81 degrees, Los Angeles International Airport is expected to peak at 79, Woodland Hills at 83 and Long Beach at 80.

Upland, CA - U.S. Forest Service firefighters in the Angeles National Forest burn piles of forest debris below Mt. Baldy on Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2023. Controlled burns are part of the service's forest management practices. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

After a mild fire year, Southern California crews look ahead to 2024

This year’s rains kept fire conditions to a minimum, but also spurred new vegetation that could burn in 2024.

Dec. 4, 2023

In the San Bernardino Mountains, the warm spell will make it harder for some recently opened ski resorts to expand their open slopes. But Justin Kanton, a spokesperson for Big Bear Mountain Resort, said the weather shift is not yet interrupting the ski area’s plans, though teams continue to monitor the weather — especially nighttime temperatures, which have to stay low enough for the resort’s snowmakers to blow fresh snow.

“Seasons like this, starts like this, are not out of the ordinary for us,” Kanton said. He called last year exceptional for both its start and the epic snowfall, which extended skiing well into the summer.

Big Bear Lake will see highs around 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Kanton said things should be cooling down by Thursday. Snow Summit remains open daily with limited lifts and runs, while Bear Mountain is only open for an extended weekend, so Kanton didn’t expect the midweek warmth to create significant issues.

“As of now, what we have open will remain open, and then we’ll look to expand” when conditions make it possible, Kanton said.

In the Central Valley, the warming trend is forecast through Wednesday, when afternoon temperatures could set records, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Fresno could reach 71, which would beat its prior daily record by one degrees, while Hanford’s forecast high of 72 would be two degrees higher than its daily record. The Central Valley will see cooling begin Thursday.

By Wednesday, Los Angeles will begin to feel some slight cooling through the rest of the week as a new system moves down the coast.

CRESTLINE, CA - OCTOBER 12: Teri Ostlie took out hundreds of thousands of her retirement to fix her home that was severely damaged in last winter's snow storm in Crestline. Ostlie at her re-built home on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Crestline, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Snowed in: Can the SoCal mountains survive climate change?

Months after storms buried communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, recovery is ongoing. But with a new winter approaching, worry is spreading about a strong El Niño.

Nov. 16, 2023

That system will bring some rainfall to the Bay Area as early as Tuesday night, with light rains expected on and off through Friday. Meteorologists expected the rain to be mostly beneficial, with little chance for flooding.

The precipitation won’t move much farther south, forecasters said, though temperatures will drop. About a week ago, the atmospheric river storms fueling the wet weather had been projected to hit California, but they shifted north, taking aim more squarely at the Pacific Northwest, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a social media post.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement