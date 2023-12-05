KIPP to close three L.A.-area charter schools amid low enrollment, opposition

KIPP SoCal Public Schools, which operates 23 charter schools, will close three campuses, a reversal of fortunes for an organization that had grown steadily and is considered a leader in the field.

The shutdowns will take effect at the end of the current school year and officials say are brought on by low enrollment, problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-charter-school activists.

“These schools, all launched during the pandemic, faced intensified challenges linked to the global event, nationwide enrollment declines, diminishing school-age populations and temporary and permanent facility constraints,” organization leaders said in a statement.

Declining enrollment is affecting school systems across California and within L.A. County — including Los Angeles Unified, which has largely resisted shutting down campuses. Parents, community groups and teachers firmly oppose campus closures because schools are centers of a community, typically for generations.

While the roots of charters don’t run as deep, these schools have a strong following, serving about 1 in 5 students who attend public schools within the boundaries of L.A. Unified, the nation’s second-largest school system.

Charters are privately operated public schools. Most are nonunion, which has generated antipathy from unions. Charters vie for students with district-operated schools — which has become an even higher-stakes competition with decreasing enrollment.

Twenty years ago, L.A. Unified had close to 740,000 students and was building schools as fast as it could. District-operated schools currently enroll about 420,000 students — a decline caused by reduced immigration, families moving out of L.A., lower birthrates — and, until recently, the growth of charter schools.

The KIPP SoCal Public Schools to be closed are: KIPP Generations Academy, located in Gardena; KIPP Poder Public School located in Montebello, and KIPP Pueblo Unido in Maywood.

“Anticipated declines in the school-age population, coupled with mounting political pressures from anti-charter factions, have regrettably rendered these schools unable to stabilize and recover, despite substantial efforts to keep them operational,” officials said.

KIPP’s board is expected to formally approve the closures at its Dec. 14 board meeting.

In a late Monday afternoon communication to families, school leaders insisted that quality was not an issue. But state funding is based on enrollment and it’s hard to maintain a building, a full staff and offerings when the number of students falls below a certain threshold.

A classroom might have to be maintained whether there are 28 students or 20, but the difference in revenue is more than $100,000, according to KIPP. KIPP estimates that one of its middle schools needs about 425 students to meet costs. The figure for an elementary school is 520 students.

Enrollment at KIPP Pueblo Unido, serving transitional kindergarten, called TK, to grade 4 is 288. At KIPP Generations, serving grades 5-7, it’s 158. At KIPP Poder, serving grades TK-2, it’s 207.

KIPP schools typically start with one or two grades and then gradually add more, growing enrollment. Originally, the three schools had aimed to reach an enrollment of about 1,000 students each.

“The significant under-enrollment experienced within these schools hinders our ability to continue to provide a comprehensive KIPP program,” according to the statement.

KIPP has pledged to work with families on their enrollment options — which could include other KIPP schools, a few of which have a waiting list.

Across L.A. Unified, 17 charters have closed since the 2019-20 school year and low enrollment is a typical common denominator.

Some of the most successful charter groups have closed one or more campuses, including Alliance for College-Ready Public Schools and Green Dot Public Schools — and now KIPP.

The difficulties for the KIPP charters have extended beyond enrollment.

KIPP Pueblo Unido was planning to build its own campus in Cudahy — for which KIPP purchased a large parking lot from the city. But a group called Cudahy Alliance for Justice challenged the safety of the site while also raising concerns about traffic and community disruption. The group sued and successfully forced what would have been a longer and more costly environmental-safety process.

KIPP ultimately canceled the project — after investing $8.4 million — a disappointment to parents who have endured imperfect temporary locations. KIPP hopes to find a buyer for the site.

Bertha Martinez, a local teacher, attaches a sign on the fence at a lot to express her opposition to the construction of a KIPP charter in Cudahy. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Montebello campus, which shares space at a traditional school run by Montebello Unified, also has faced resistance from those who want the charter off the public school campus.

Operating during the pandemic and then reopening schools posed other another hurdles.

KIPP Pueblo Unido had operated its lower grades for only eight months when the pandemic hit. Its upper grades were launched while in-person learning was shut down. Teachers and students lacked the benefit of established learning relationships once they could no longer interact in person.

KIPP Poder started in August 2021, the first full year back for in-person schooling, a challenging period of adjustment for all schools, let alone new ones.

Recent years also have included a notable success for KIPP, which successfully bought out a motel — adjacent to a campus — that was frequently used by prostitutes and drug addicts.

Members of the Community Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, KIPP charter schools, and other organizations march along Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles in October, calling for the removal of 12 “problem motels” along that street. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

KIPP has expanded this effort to target other problem motels in the Figueroa Street corridor south of downtown, in partnership with local officials, local business and community groups.

In all, there are more than 200 independent charters within L.A. Unified, more than any other school system in the nation.