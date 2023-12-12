Massive fire guts historic California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at the historic California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey.

Firefighters worked overnight Monday to extinguish a blaze that erupted at a historic yacht club in Marina del Rey.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a structure fire at the California Yacht Club in the 4400 block of Admiralty Way, said Fred Fielding, a Fire Department spokesperson.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire engulfing the two-story building, fire officials said.

Video from news outlets showed large flames consuming the structure as smoke billowed overhead. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were called in to help contain the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Fielding said. The extent of their injuries and their status was not immediately known.

The blaze was knocked down just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Jeremy Stafford, supervising fire dispatcher at the L.A. County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Stafford said.

The California Yacht Club was started in 1922 by yachtsman from the Los Angeles Athletic Club and other yacht clubs, according to the club’s website.