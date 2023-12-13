Man stabbed multiple times on Metro train in South L.A. dies
A man who was stabbed multiple times on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Historic South-Central L.A. on Tuesday afternoon died from his injuries after making it home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, described as a man 25-30 years old, was on an E Line train when he was stabbed , LAPD Officer Charles Miller said. But by the time police arrived at the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro station around 3:45 p.m., the victim was gone. He had made it home on foot, Miller said.
A paramedic called to the victim’s home rushed him to a hospital, but the man died, Miller said. It was not immediately clear who called 911 from the victim’s home.
There was no suspect in custody, police said.
