Man stabbed multiple times on Metro train in South L.A. dies

A man died after he was stabbed several times on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College.
A man died after he was stabbed multiple times on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, police said.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A man who was stabbed multiple times on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Historic South-Central L.A. on Tuesday afternoon died from his injuries after making it home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, described as a man 25-30 years old, was on an E Line train when he was stabbed , LAPD Officer Charles Miller said. But by the time police arrived at the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro station around 3:45 p.m., the victim was gone. He had made it home on foot, Miller said.

A paramedic called to the victim’s home rushed him to a hospital, but the man died, Miller said. It was not immediately clear who called 911 from the victim’s home.

There was no suspect in custody, police said.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

