‘Calm before the storm’: California bracing for late December rains

Snowflakes light up the Huntington Beach Pier as pier walkers are silhouetted by the sunset’s glow in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Increased rainfall — with a growing chance for heavy precipitation over Christmas — is expected across much of California as early as next week through the rest of December.

A southward shift in the jetstream is directing a string of storms toward the state, with rain possibly arriving in the Los Angeles area by Sunday..

“The jetstream is just the highway of storms,” said David Sweet, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “As that jetstream sags further and further south, we start seeing more frequent chances of rain.”

The first storm system to arrive will bring a chance of rain for much of California beginning Sunday, with the northern half of the state expecting precipitation slightly earlier, and Central and Southern California seeing most rainfall Monday through Wednesday, forecasts show. By Wednesday, another wet, low-pressure system could move in from the Gulf of Alaska — but the forecast is less clear. Sweet said that second storm is looking stronger, and “could drop significant rain toward to the end of the week.”

But he cautioned that there’s “still a lot of doubt because that’s anywhere from one to two weeks out.”

“But some people are hopeful — if you like rain, that is,” Sweet said.

Long-range forecasts are predicting increased rainfall across California through the end of December. (National Weather Service / Climate Prediction Center)

That rainfall pattern is likely to stick around until the end of the month — and possibly longer, with forecasters predicting a “historically strong” El Niño, which tends to bring a wetter-than-average winter to the West Coast. Its effects are usually most pronounced in the second half of California’s traditional rain season, between January and March, Sweet said.

Long-range forecasters are predicting a growing risk for heavy precipitation across coastal California south of San Francisco beginning Dec. 25 through Dec. 27, according to the latest hazards outlook from the national Climate Prediction Center. That same forecast is also predicting a moderate risk for heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada at the same time.

“There is reasonable confidence of increased chances for periods of high winds and heavy precipitation for southwestern Oregon and much of California during the forecast period [from Dec. 21- 27], particularly the later half,” forecaster Danny Barandiaran wrote in a hazards summary.

Models are showing an “upcoming wet pattern across essentially all of [California] that will likely last at least two weeks,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Storms will start out very warm, with high snow levels, before becoming somewhat colder later in the sequence.”

He said this pattern aligns with what many weather experts predicted for El Niño, with a wet winter following a drier autumn.

Strong agreement across model ensembles regarding upcoming wet pattern across essentially all of CA that will likely last *at least* 2 weeks. Storms will start out very warm, with high snow levels, before becoming somewhat colder later in the sequence. #CAwx #CAwater https://t.co/UL02zTEudx pic.twitter.com/09S7PZ38EW — Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) December 14, 2023

Swain said some forecasts “show heavy rainfall in some parts of [California] that could produce hydrologic concerns/flooding at times,” but noted that details remain uncertain this far out.

The latest precipitation outlooks from the national Climate Prediction Center continue to show an above-average chance for precipitation across much of South and Central California over the last two weeks of December. From Dec. 21-27, there is a significant chance for rainfall, while temperatures are expected to remain slightly above average. The three-month outlook through February is forecasting an above-average chance for rainfall statewide.

But for the rest of this week, forecasters in Southern California characterized the next few days as “the literal calm before the storm.”

“Sunday afternoon is when we expect our first very slight chance of rain,” Sweet said, when the possibility in L.A. will remain around a 20% chance.

Through Saturday, the Southland can expect slightly windy and dry days, with temperatures creeping up into the 70s.