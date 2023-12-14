Man sexually assaulted child after sneaking into Culver City home, police say

A child was sexually assaulted when police say a man entered a family’s Culver City home in the middle of the night.

Culver City Police are still searching for the suspect, and are asking for the public’s help identifying the perpetrator. The man was captured on video leaving the area of the child’s Blair Hills home, according to a press release.

He was described as an average height man, wearing dark colored clothing and a beanie with white shoes.

Police in Culver City are searching for this man in connection with the Dec. 2 sexual assault of a minor. (Culver City Police Dept.)

Police said the man entered the child’s home around 2 a.m. Dec. 2, and left at around 7 a.m. after sexually assaulting the child. The family reported the crime just before 8 a.m., police said.

Police did not disclose the age or gender of the victim, but KTLA reported that the child was a 12-year-old girl.

Parents of the girl spoke to KTLA, saying they learned of the crime when their daughter woke them up wanting to call the police. She told them the man threatened her to stay quiet.

“She’s been the most protective mother over our kids, but this can happen right under her eyes, while she’s asleep,” the girl’s father said of her mother, in an interview with KTLA.

“We want to assure the Culver City community that your safety and well-being is our top priority,” police said in a statement. “Culver City Police investigators are utilizing all available resources and are working tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect involved in this crime.”

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Lt. Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302.