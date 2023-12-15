Authorities break up Orange County crime ring: 20 suspects accused in more than 30 burglaries

The case began with the investigation of three home burglaries, one in Yorba Linda and two in Santa Ana in September of 2022.

More than a year later, the investigation has expanded to crimes in Anaheim, Fullerton, Laguna Beach and other Orange County cities, and resulted in the indictments of 20 people in an L.A. County-based crime ring allegedly responsible for over 30 residential burglaries, with more than $500,000 in losses.

Nine people were arrested Wednesday, with another 11 people still at large, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a joint release with the Fullerton Police Department and the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s officials said the “main players” in the ring were among those arrested.

“Our homes should be where we feel our safest,” Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a release. “That sense of safety and security has been shattered by organized crime rings who are breaking into our homes to take cash, jewelry, guns, and cars and selling these stolen goods for whatever they can get for it.”

California Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, officials rule Matthew Perry, known for his role in the NBC comedy “Friends,” died from acute effects of ketamine, a legal drug sometimes used to treat depression.

Following the launch of the investigation into the 2022 burglaries, detectives said they “determined the crimes were connected.”

Sheriff’s officials declined to explain how the crimes were linked, citing numerous outstanding suspects.

The investigation implicated the suspects, who allegedly had ties to L.A-based gangs, to 34 residential burglaries, a commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit burglaries across Orange County.

The Sheriff’s Department handled 18 cases while the Fullerton Police Department took the lead on 19.

Advertisement

“Most often, the burglaries occurred during the day and the suspects smashed back doors to gain entry to the residence before stealing high-value items such as jewelry, handbags and cash,” the agencies said in a release. “In one case, the suspects stole a Range Rover, which was later recovered and returned to the victim.”

Eventually, 20 people, including five juveniles were identified as suspects, officials said.

On Wednesday, SWAT teams from the Sheriff’s Department, the Torrance Police Department and the FBI served search warrants at four places in L.A. County, netting nine arrests.

The suspects were identified as:



Deautri Hamilton, 30, of Los Angeles.

Jesus Alberto Guerra, 29, of Los Angeles.

Javier Guerrero, 31, of Los Angeles.

Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles.

Tyrell Benyon Haley, 23, of Compton.

Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles.

Nathaniel Eric Roberts, 25, of Los Angeles.

Jeris Je Young Abalos, 34, of Los Angeles.

Tahj Kamare Richardson, 21, of Los Angeles.

Keven Von Claudell Holland, 35, of Los Angeles.

Kadin Isaiah Williams, 22, of Lakewood.

Jamari Nijie Devon Manning, 19, of Los Angeles.

Quaion Jayvion McClendon, 23, of Compton.

Deion Robert Franklin, 19, of Los Angeles.

Mika Mark McGee, 20, of Compton.

Joshua Jeremiah Rivas, 20, of Los Angeles.

The five juveniles were not identified.

The suspects were charged with felony offenses including first- and second-degree burglary, grand theft auto and conspiracy.

The suspects, if convicted, face six to more than 28 years in state prison.