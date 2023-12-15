Advertisement
California

Authorities break up Orange County crime ring: 20 suspects accused in more than 30 burglaries

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The case began with the investigation of three home burglaries, one in Yorba Linda and two in Santa Ana in September of 2022.

More than a year later, the investigation has expanded to crimes in Anaheim, Fullerton, Laguna Beach and other Orange County cities, and resulted in the indictments of 20 people in an L.A. County-based crime ring allegedly responsible for over 30 residential burglaries, with more than $500,000 in losses.

Nine people were arrested Wednesday, with another 11 people still at large, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a joint release with the Fullerton Police Department and the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said the “main players” in the ring were among those arrested.

“Our homes should be where we feel our safest,” Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a release. “That sense of safety and security has been shattered by organized crime rings who are breaking into our homes to take cash, jewelry, guns, and cars and selling these stolen goods for whatever they can get for it.”

Following the launch of the investigation into the 2022 burglaries, detectives said they “determined the crimes were connected.”

Sheriff’s officials declined to explain how the crimes were linked, citing numerous outstanding suspects.

The investigation implicated the suspects, who allegedly had ties to L.A-based gangs, to 34 residential burglaries, a commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit burglaries across Orange County.

The Sheriff’s Department handled 18 cases while the Fullerton Police Department took the lead on 19.

“Most often, the burglaries occurred during the day and the suspects smashed back doors to gain entry to the residence before stealing high-value items such as jewelry, handbags and cash,” the agencies said in a release. “In one case, the suspects stole a Range Rover, which was later recovered and returned to the victim.”

Eventually, 20 people, including five juveniles were identified as suspects, officials said.

On Wednesday, SWAT teams from the Sheriff’s Department, the Torrance Police Department and the FBI served search warrants at four places in L.A. County, netting nine arrests.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Deautri Hamilton, 30, of Los Angeles.
  • Jesus Alberto Guerra, 29, of Los Angeles.
  • Javier Guerrero, 31, of Los Angeles.
  • Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles.
  • Tyrell Benyon Haley, 23, of Compton.
  • Nathaniel Eric Roberts, 25, of Los Angeles.
  • Jeris Je Young Abalos, 34, of Los Angeles.
  • Tahj Kamare Richardson, 21, of Los Angeles.
  • Keven Von Claudell Holland, 35, of Los Angeles.
  • Kadin Isaiah Williams, 22, of Lakewood.
  • Jamari Nijie Devon Manning, 19, of Los Angeles.
  • Quaion Jayvion McClendon, 23, of Compton.
  • Deion Robert Franklin, 19, of Los Angeles.
  • Mika Mark McGee, 20, of Compton.
  • Joshua Jeremiah Rivas, 20, of Los Angeles.

The five juveniles were not identified.

The suspects were charged with felony offenses including first- and second-degree burglary, grand theft auto and conspiracy.

The suspects, if convicted, face six to more than 28 years in state prison.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

