Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, officials rule

Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, a drug sometimes used to treat depression, officials said.

The contributing factors in Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said.

His Oct. 28 death was an accident, according to an autopsy.

Perry was found unresponsive at his residence. After 911 was called, paramedics responded to the scene and he was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 29, the deputy medical examiner completed an autopsy on Perry.

After a pickleball game on Oct. 28 he returned home, law enforcement sources said, and at some point got into his hot tub. It was there that an assistant found him unresponsive and called 911 around 4 p.m.