Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, officials rule

Matthew Perry smiles with his mouth closed while wearing glasses a gray shirt and a black suit jacket
Matthew Perry in November 2022 in West Hollywood.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision/ Associated Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, a drug sometimes used to treat depression, officials said.

The contributing factors in Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said.

His Oct. 28 death was an accident, according to an autopsy.

Perry was found unresponsive at his residence. After 911 was called, paramedics responded to the scene and he was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 29, the deputy medical examiner completed an autopsy on Perry.

After a pickleball game on Oct. 28 he returned home, law enforcement sources said, and at some point got into his hot tub. It was there that an assistant found him unresponsive and called 911 around 4 p.m.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

