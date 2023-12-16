Critics demand a Mt. Shasta ski resort stop construction of a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary

A group sets out to hike one of the many trails at Mt. Shasta in July 2022 in Siskiyou County, Calif.

A Northern California ski resort’s plan to erect a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary overlooking the slopes has been met with an online petition demanding that construction “cease and desist.”

The statue was a longtime goal of Mt. Shasta Ski Park owners Robin and Ray Merlo, according to a post on the resort’s Facebook page. Ray Merlo died in 2020, three years after the couple purchased the park in rural Siskyou County.

“In the words of Robin Merlo, This statue is a promise fulfilled and a true representation of the dedication to family that we all value so much here at the Ski Park,” the post read. “The goal is not to focus on any one religion but to acknowledge and honor the beauty and spiritual power of the mountain we all love so much.”

The statue will be built at the top of Douglas Butte on Mt. Shasta, at an elevation of 6,600 feet. The platform will already be visible this season, and the project is expected to be completed next summer, the statement said.

But an online petition posted on Change.org under the name “Joe Skibum” insists that construction stop “immediately,” and asks the U.S. Forest Service to intervene. More than 1,600 people had signed the petition by Saturday, with a stated goal of 2,500 signatures.

“The religious icon currently under construction threatens to alienate members of our diverse community who do not share the same religious beliefs,” reads the petition. “Local gathering places, whether private or not, should remain neutral spaces that promote inclusivity and respect for all visitors.”

While the Mt. Shasta Ski Resort does have special use permits to operate on federal lands, the statue would be built in an area that is privately held, a Forest Service spokesperson told the Record Searchlight , and therefore the government does not have jurisdiction over the project.

A spokesperson for the Mt. Shasta Ski Park could not be reached for comment.

Included in the online petition are the comments of dozens of supporters who explained their reasoning. “What an eyesore this will be! Plus I don’t need anyone pushing their personal beliefs on me while I’m enjoying the mountains,” said Stephanie Riess of Weaverville, Calif. “It is a gross abomination that disrespects the area’s native heritage,” added Karen Honess of Asheville, N.C.

But Siskyou County Supervisor Ed Valenzuela said the owners have every right to continue construction. “It’s on private property. It’s a private business,” he said, adding that the resort is also a major employer in the region.

“It’s the holiday season. I have better things to think about than a statue going up on private property,” said Valenzuela. “The people that are against it, their response would be then don’t go to the ski park.”