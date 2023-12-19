Second storm set to arrive in California, spurring flood, snow advisories

A second storm was expected to arrive Tuesday evening and bring rain and some snow.

The second of two storm systems was expected to arrive Tuesday evening and linger for a few days, bringing significant rain, possible flooding and some snowfall to California, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will peak in Los Angeles County on Wednesday or Thursday and last through Friday, with coasts and valleys receiving 2 to 4 inches of precipitation and 4 to 8 inches in foothill and mountain areas of Southern California, according to forecasts.

With periods of moderate to heavy rain expected with the storm, a flood watch will be in effect from late Tuesday through late Thursday night in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, the NWS said late Monday night.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was issued in Central California for parts of Tulare County and surrounding areas over 8,000 feet elevation.

Antoinette Serrato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Hanford, said one to two feet of snowfall was forecast during the storm, and visibility was expected to be hindered as winds could reach 45 mph.

“If you are in those elevations above 8,000 feet, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” Serrato said. “If you don’t have to travel during the storm, stay home.”

The first storm, which began Sunday night, had brought light rainfall within Southern California, mostly farther up the coast from Los Angeles County, before winding down Monday night.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, less than 0.1 inches of rain had been recorded along the coasts and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to data collected by the Ventura County Watershed Protection District. Mountains in the northern part of both counties had recorded between 0.1 and 0.5 inches.