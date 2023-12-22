Missing: Baby Jesus. Last seen: In a pile of rubble outside a church

The Rev. Keith Mozingo is struggling to keep up his yuletide spirits after the baby Jesus that topped his politically charged nativity scene in Los Feliz was stolen.

Mozingo, who preaches at the Founders Metropolitan Community Church on Prospect Avenue had set up a nativity scene outside the church that featured statues of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph perched atop a pile of rubble. Bearing a sign that read “Palestine Israel Ukraine Sudan,” the scene was designed to remind parishioners and passersby of the wars going on in the world.

But a few days ago, Mozingo realized his Jesus had been pilfered.

“Y’all pray... Jesus got kidnapped,” Mozingo posted on Facebook, Eastsider L.A. first reported.

While the prayers have not yet been answered with a returned baby Jesus, even Mozingo recognized the humor in the situation.

After a neighbor reported that the baby statue had been seen near the church, the pastor had to go door to door to tell neighbors that Jesus was still missing.

The motive behind the theft is not clear, but Mozingo is known for using nativity scenes to make a pointed comment about current affairs.

In 2019, he placed the Holy Family in cages, portraying Jesus, Mary and Joseph as detained immigrants to protest treatment of migrants at the southern border.

“People say, ‘You’re just making a political statement, keep politics out of church,’” Mozingo said. “But this is not a political statement. It’s a humanitarian voice.”

Another year, Mozingo said, Jesus was portrayed as a 2-liter Coke bottle wrapped in swaddling clothes, while Mary was a drag queen and Joseph was a trans man.

Mozingo, while waiting for the return of the baby, has ordered a new Jesus on EBay.

He hopes it will arrive before Christmas.