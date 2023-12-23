Early morning Cypress Park fire interrupts wedding reception at historic building

Crews fight a fire at a one-story commercial building in Cypress Park on Saturday. The business was hosting a wedding reception at the time.

A fire at a historic building in Cypress Park early Saturday interrupted a wedding reception, but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The flames were first reported shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of North San Fernando Road and Division Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Smith-Miller Toy Co., known for its vintage toy trucks, had its factory at the location in 1931. The 11,120-square-foot industrial building now houses a media production and event space known as L.A. River Studios.

The site had just concluded a public event, possibly a wedding, when the fire erupted. All attendees and staff safely evacuated the facility without injuries reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took 157 firefighters almost 90 minutes to access, confine and largely extinguish the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene into the morning to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.